Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,350 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.25% of Fox Factory worth $166,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,991. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOXF

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,989. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.