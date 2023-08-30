Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.40

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.53, with a volume of 72054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $932.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,939.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 93,560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 107,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

