Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Holdings Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $34,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $74,913.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,206 shares of company stock worth $9,082,335. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

