Fruits Price Hits $0.0001 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Fruits has a market cap of $2.53 million and $347,275.49 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

