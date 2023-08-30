Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 76,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,877. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.90. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.40 in a report on Monday, June 26th.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.
