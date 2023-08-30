FY2024 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 892,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,230. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

