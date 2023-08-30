FY2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ONE Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OGS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. 62,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

