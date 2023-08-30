FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Conagra Brands, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

CAG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 1,039,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $204,240,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 112.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

