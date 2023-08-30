G999 (G999) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,549.49

G999 (G999) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,549.49 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000122 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

