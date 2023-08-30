Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 47167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.