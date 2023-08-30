GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,153. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

