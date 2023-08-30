GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. 106,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,153. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

