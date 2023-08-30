GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 645,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 187,317 shares.The stock last traded at $7.74 and had previously closed at $7.67.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently -169.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 477,702 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 3,239.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 241,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 137,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

