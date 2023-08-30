Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,154. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $586.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

