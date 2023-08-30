Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of GIPR stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 11,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.24. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is -30.72%.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

