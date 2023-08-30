Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLNCY opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLNCY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 525 ($6.62) to GBX 500 ($6.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($7.06) to GBX 550 ($6.93) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.25) to GBX 560 ($7.06) in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

