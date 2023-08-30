Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.43. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 8,753,543 shares.

Globalstar Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

