Golden Ocean Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend by an average of 93.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 605,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 263,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,732,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 626,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOGL

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.