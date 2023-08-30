Golden Ocean Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend by an average of 93.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.
Shares of GOGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 605,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24.
Several research firms recently commented on GOGL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
