good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target Cut to C$0.15 by Analysts at National Bankshares

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDNP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Pi Financial cut shares of good natured Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of CVE:GDNP traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.08. 208,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. good natured Products has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

