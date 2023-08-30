Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 392,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 218,964 shares.The stock last traded at $69.68 and had previously closed at $68.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 263.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,445,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $379,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,311 shares of company stock worth $8,607,106. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,781,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 267,287 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

