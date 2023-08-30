GQG Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859,784 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,837,039. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

