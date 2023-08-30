GQG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $171.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

