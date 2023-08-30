GQG Partners LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Globant worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Globant Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.45. 108,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $232.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globant
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.