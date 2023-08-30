GQG Partners LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Globant worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.45. 108,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $232.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.85.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

