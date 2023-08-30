GQG Partners LLC Invests $557.10 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,445,626 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,101,000. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Adobe as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.24. The company had a trading volume of 931,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,393. The company has a market cap of $248.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.44 and its 200 day moving average is $424.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
