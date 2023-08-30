GQG Partners LLC Invests $557.10 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,445,626 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,101,000. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Adobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.24. The company had a trading volume of 931,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,393. The company has a market cap of $248.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.44 and its 200 day moving average is $424.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

