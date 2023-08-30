GQG Partners LLC Invests $913.33 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,722,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,330,000. Lam Research comprises about 2.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $684.29. 425,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,928. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.40. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

