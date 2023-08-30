Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded up C$2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$76.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,284. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$88.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.88.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

