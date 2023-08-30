Grin Hits Market Cap of $2.86 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $346,401.20 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,204.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00247826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.73 or 0.00781996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00518559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00059014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00119324 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

