Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.47

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Grupo Carso Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.68.

About Grupo Carso

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.