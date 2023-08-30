Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 4.1%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.60. 583,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,891,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

Guardant Health Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 427.89% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

