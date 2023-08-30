Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

HRBR remained flat at $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.