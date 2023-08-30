Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20 ($0.57).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.56 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.67%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

