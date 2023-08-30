Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Performance

LON:HDIV opened at GBX 64.48 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.26 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.60 ($0.94). The stock has a market cap of £117.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,615.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.19.

Get Henderson Diversified Income Trust alerts:

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.