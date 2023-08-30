Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Performance
LON:HDIV opened at GBX 64.48 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.26 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.60 ($0.94). The stock has a market cap of £117.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,615.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.19.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Diversified Income Trust
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.