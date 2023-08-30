HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,693 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $51,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

LYB opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

