HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Donaldson worth $41,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

