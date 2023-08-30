HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,739,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,846 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $42,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,275 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $966,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

