HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of MetLife worth $41,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,276,860,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

