HighTower Advisors LLC Has $42.66 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 521,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Franklin Resources worth $42,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6,395.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.