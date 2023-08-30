HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $49,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

