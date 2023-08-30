HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cummins worth $46,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Cummins by 8,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cummins by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,188,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $230.13 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

