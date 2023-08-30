HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,148 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $53,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $255.00 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.84 and a 200 day moving average of $224.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.