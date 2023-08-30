HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 642 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.72% of TechTarget worth $48,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in TechTarget by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in TechTarget by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

TechTarget Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $68.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.