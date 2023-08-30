Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 206,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 151,533 shares.The stock last traded at $18.65 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

