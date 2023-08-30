HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 5.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of HubSpot worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.24. 152,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.67.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

