Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,582,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 6,875,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,425.3 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of HRNNF stock remained flat at $26.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRNNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

