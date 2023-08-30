IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.84

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.84 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 5832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get IES alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IESC

IES Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.28.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,221 shares of company stock worth $852,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 47.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IES by 30.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IES by 4,466.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 71,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.