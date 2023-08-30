iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Up 4.8%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.71. 202,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,047,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 58,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,274.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 858.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 202,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,119,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 618,622 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

