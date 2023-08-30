Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Up 53.6% in August

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the July 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 255,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,272. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. UBS Group began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

View Our Latest Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.