Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading 3.7% Higher

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $69.50. 151,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 813,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,006,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $5,480,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inari Medical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Inari Medical by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

