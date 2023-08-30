Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 2.9%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 761,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,605,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
INFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.
In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
