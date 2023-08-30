Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 71,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,482. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average is $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

